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Rutschman scratched from Orioles lineup with left ankle soreness

By AP News
Twins Orioles Baseball

Twins Orioles Baseball

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BALTIMORE (AP) — Catcher Adley Rutschman was scratched from the Baltimore Orioles lineup Saturday due to left ankle soreness about two hours prior to the team’s game against the San Francisco Giants.

Samuel Basallo, who was originally slated to be the designated hitter, replaced Rutschman in the lineup and Ryan Mountcastle will serve as the DH.

Rutschman was limited to 90 games last season due to injuries and hit .220 with nine home runs and 29 RBIs. He went 3 for 5 with two doubles in a 6-3 loss Friday night and is enjoying a bounce-back season thus far, hitting .294 with three RBIs through 10 games.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

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