Padres take on the Rockies on home winning streak

Colorado Rockies (6-9, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (9-6, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland (1-1, 2.30 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 13 strikeouts); Padres: Nick Pivetta (1-2, 5.54 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -169, Rockies +142; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres will try to keep their four-game home win streak alive when they play the Colorado Rockies.

San Diego has gone 5-4 at home and 9-6 overall. The Padres have gone 7-0 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Colorado has a 6-9 record overall and a 2-7 record in road games. The Rockies have hit 16 total home runs to rank third in the NL.

Sunday’s game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ramon Laureano has three doubles, three home runs and nine RBIs for the Padres. Gavin Sheets is 11 for 37 with five doubles, two home runs and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

T.J. Rumfield has two home runs, five walks and eight RBIs while hitting .333 for the Rockies. Edouard Julien is 10 for 25 with a home run and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 8-2, .236 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Rockies: 5-5, .249 batting average, 3.95 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Padres: Jeremiah Estrada: 15-Day IL (elbow), Bryan Hoeing: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yuki Matsui: 15-Day IL (groin), Matt Waldron: 15-Day IL (lower body), Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (elbow), Griffin Canning: 15-Day IL (achilles), Will Wagner: 10-Day IL (oblique), Sung-Mun Song: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: RJ Petit: 60-Day IL (elbow), McCade Brown: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quintana: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Pierson Ohl: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (back), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press