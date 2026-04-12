Athletics aim to keep win streak going against the Mets

Athletics (7-7, first in the AL West) vs. New York Mets (7-8, fourth in the NL East)

New York; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Aaron Civale (1-0, 2.70 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, nine strikeouts); Mets: Freddy Peralta (1-0, 4.80 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -175, Athletics +146; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Athletics seek to prolong a four-game win streak with a victory over the New York Mets.

New York is 7-8 overall and 3-5 at home. The Mets are 4-1 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The Athletics are 7-7 overall and 5-6 in road games. The Athletics have hit 13 total home runs to rank eighth in the AL.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Robert has a .319 batting average to lead the Mets, and has two home runs. Bo Bichette is 14 for 42 with a home run and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

Shea Langeliers leads the Athletics with five home runs while slugging .611. Max Muncy is 15 for 40 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and three RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 4-6, .249 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored by six runs

Athletics: 7-3, .270 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Mets: Clay Holmes: day-to-day (hamstring), Juan Soto: 10-Day IL (calf), Justin Hagenman: 60-Day IL (rib), A.J. Minter: 15-Day IL (lat), Reed Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Brent Rooker: 10-Day IL (oblique), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (knee)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press