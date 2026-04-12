Orioles and Giants meet in series rubber match

San Francisco Giants (6-9, fifth in the NL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (7-7, second in the AL East)

Baltimore; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Adrian Houser (0-1, 3.97 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, seven strikeouts); Orioles: Cade Povich (0-0, 3.18 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, two strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles -132, Giants +111; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles and San Francisco Giants play on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Baltimore is 4-4 in home games and 7-7 overall. Orioles hitters have a collective .378 slugging percentage to rank eighth in MLB.

San Francisco has a 3-2 record on the road and a 6-9 record overall. The Giants are 1-0 in games decided by one run.

The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Ward has 10 doubles and eight RBIs while hitting .345 for the Orioles. Gunnar Henderson is 11 for 41 with three doubles and five home runs over the last 10 games.

Luis Arraez has a double and two triples for the Giants. Matt Chapman is 14 for 40 with three doubles, a triple and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 5-5, .249 batting average, 3.93 ERA, even run differential

Giants: 4-6, .257 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Ryan Mountcastle: day-to-day (foot), Adley Rutschman: 10-Day IL (ankle), Tyler O’Neill: day-to-day (illness), Dietrich Enns: 15-Day IL (foot), Zach Eflin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yaramil Hiraldo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jordan Westburg: 60-Day IL (ucl), Jackson Holliday: 10-Day IL (finger), Heston Kjerstad: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Keegan Akin: 15-Day IL (groin), Andrew Kittredge: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Colin Selby: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Giants: Luis Arraez: day-to-day (hand), Jose Butto: 15-Day IL (arm), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (hip), Joel Peguero: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hayden Birdsong: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jason Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rowan Wick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press