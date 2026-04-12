Reds and Angels meet in series rubber match

Los Angeles Angels (7-8, third in the AL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (9-6, second in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jose Soriano (3-0, 0.45 ERA, 0.65 WHIP, 21 strikeouts); Reds: Andrew Abbott (0-1, 3.18 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -110, Angels -109; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds and Los Angeles Angels play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Cincinnati is 9-6 overall and 4-4 in home games. The Reds have a 6-0 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Los Angeles has a 7-8 record overall and a 4-5 record on the road. The Angels have hit 18 total home runs to lead the AL.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sal Stewart has four doubles and four home runs for the Reds. Elly De La Cruz is 12 for 39 with three doubles, two home runs and five RBIs over the past 10 games.

Zach Neto has three doubles, five home runs and eight RBIs for the Angels. Jorge Soler is 8 for 34 with a double, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 6-4, .215 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Angels: 5-5, .191 batting average, 3.76 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Reds: Jose Trevino: 10-Day IL (back), Caleb Ferguson: 15-Day IL (oblique), Hunter Greene: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (finger)

Angels: George Klassen: day-to-day (finger), Ryan Johnson: 15-Day IL (illness), Kirby Yates: 15-Day IL (knee), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Grayson Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (arm), Ben Joyce: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip), Alek Manoah: 15-Day IL (finger)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press