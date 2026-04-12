Rangers play the Dodgers looking to break road slide

Texas Rangers (7-7, second in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (11-3, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Jacob deGrom (0-0, 3.72 ERA, 0.83 WHIP, 13 strikeouts); Dodgers: Roki Sasaki (0-1, 7.00 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, nine strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -188, Rangers +156; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers travel to the Los Angeles Dodgers looking to end a three-game road slide.

Los Angeles is 6-2 at home and 11-3 overall. The Dodgers have the highest team slugging percentage in MLB play at .507.

Texas is 7-7 overall and 4-4 in road games. Rangers pitchers have a collective 3.58 ERA, which ranks eighth in MLB play.

The teams square off Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman has four doubles, three home runs and 13 RBIs while hitting .259 for the Dodgers. Andy Pages is 19 for 38 with four doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Brandon Nimmo has three doubles, a triple and three home runs for the Rangers. Josh Jung is 8 for 34 with an RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 8-2, .318 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored opponents by 32 runs

Rangers: 4-6, .220 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Mookie Betts: 10-Day IL (back), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Landon Knack: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Bobby Miller: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (ankle), Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kike Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Wyatt Langford: day-to-day (quadricep), Carter Baumler: 15-Day IL (ribs), Cody Freeman: 10-Day IL (back ), Cody Bradford: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press