Angels option right-hander George Klassen to Triple-A Salt Lake

CINCINNATI (AP) — Los Angeles Angels rookie right-hander George Klassen was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday, a day after leaving a start in the third inning with a bruised right index finger,

The 24-year-old had a 13.50 ERA over 4 2/3 innings in his first two big league starts. He walked 10 and struck out five.

“Obviously with Klassen, the stuff’s there,” Angels manager Kurt Suzuki said. “We’ve all seen it. We still love him. He’s just got to get more consistent. Just experience, consistency and just pitching.”

Los Angeles selected the contract of right-hander Nick Sandlin from Triple-A Salt Lake.

“For George to really accept and understand that he has to still work on things, I think, is huge, especially from one of our our top pitching prospects,” Suzuki said.

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