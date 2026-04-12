Kurtz hits his first homer of the season and the Athletics sweep the slumping Mets, 1-0

NEW YORK (AP) — Nick Kurtz hit his first home run this season, sending the Athletics to a 1-0 victory Sunday and a three-game sweep of the slumping New York Mets.

Aaron Civale (2-0) allowed four hits in 5 2/3 innings as the Athletics won their fifth straight. They swept the Mets for the first time, immediately after winning a series against the Yankees in New York for the first time since 2016.

The Mets also were shut out in Friday night’s series opener. With slugger Juan Soto on the injured list, they’ve scored nine runs during a five-game skid — all at home.

Kurtz, who had 36 homers last season and was the AL Rookie of the Year, launched a 363-foot shot to right field off Freddy Peralta (1-1) in the third inning.

That ended a drought of 48 at-bats, the longest for Kurtz since he went 58 at-bats without a longball immediately following his four-homer game against Houston last July 25.

Jeff McNeil doubled in the fourth and finished the series 6 for 13 against his former team in his first trip to Citi Field since the Mets traded him to the Athletics in December.

Elvis Alvarado got Francisco Lindor to ground out with a runner on first to end the eighth. Joel Kuhnel earned his second save with a perfect ninth on four pitches, prompting a chorus of boos from the Citi Field crowd.

Peralta took the loss despite going six innings for the first time this season. He permitted four hits and three walks with six strikeouts.

The Mets and Yankees have both lost on five consecutive days for the first time, according to Sportradar.

Up next

The Athletics return home Monday, when RHP Luis Severino (0-1, 4.50 ERA) opposes Texas RHP Nathan Eovaldi (1-2, 7.98) in the opener of a four-game series.

The Mets begin a six-game trip Monday, when LHP David Peterson (0-2, 6.14 ERA) faces LHP Justin Wrobleski (1-0, 4.00) and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By JERRY BEACH

Associated Press