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Skubal outduels Alcántara, Tigers hit 3 homers in 8-2 win for 3-game sweep of Marlins

By AP News
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Marlins Tigers Baseball

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DETROIT (AP) — Tarik Skubal outpitched Sandy Alcántara in a matchup of Cy Young Award winners, Dillon Dingler, Kevin McGonigle and Kerry Carpenter homered and the Detroit Tigers earned a three-game sweep with an 8-2 win over the Miami Marlins on Sunday.

Detroit has bounced back from a stretch of losing nine of 11 with its three-game winning streak.

Skubal retired the first nine batters he faced and the two-time reigning AL Cy Young winner had a no-hit bid broken up by Austin Slater’s bloop single with two outs in the sixth.

Skubal (2-2) allowed a run and a season-low two hits with seven strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings.

Alcántara (2-1) allowed seven runs and 10 hits after allowing a total of two earned runs and 10 hits over his first three starts of the year.

The 2022 NL Cy Young Award winner allowed Dingler’s three-run homer in the first inning.

McGonigle hit his first career homer in the fifth inning to make it 4-0 and Carpenter added a two-run homer run in a three-run sixth inning.

Miami’s Otto Lopez had a sacrifice fly in the seventh to drive in Jakob Marsee and added a solo homer in the ninth.

The Marlins dropped to .500 with their seventh loss in 10 games.

Up next

Miami RHP Eury Perez (1-1, 5.06 ERA) opens a series at Atlanta on Monday night when the Braves’ Grant Holmes (1-1, 2.55) makes a scheduled start.

Detroit is off Monday before hosting Kansas City on Tuesday. LHP Framber Valdez (1-1, 4.76) and Kansas City LHP Cole Ragans (0-3, 5.93) are the scheduled starters.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By LARRY LAGE
AP Sports Writer

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