Basallo’s homer, Alonso’s 2 RBIs help Orioles defeat Giants 6-2

BALTIMORE (AP) — Samuel Basallo hit a two-run homer, Pete Alonso also drove in two runs and the Baltimore Orioles defeated the San Francisco Giants 6-2 on Sunday.

Baltimore has won five of six games and moved above .500 for the first time since its opening day victory.

Casey Schmitt homered off the foul pole in left in the ninth inning as part of a three-hit day for the Giants, who dropped two of three to the Orioles.

Baltimore starter Cade Povich (1-0) retired the first 12 batters and yielded one run in 6 2/3 innings on his 26th birthday. The left-hander allowed five hits and no walks and struck out five.

Basallo ripped Adrian Houser’s two-out sinker into the Baltimore bullpen in left-center to score Alonso in the first inning. It was Basallo’s second homer of the season.

Alonso chased Houser (0-2) with a two-run double down the left-field line in the fifth. Houser gave up four runs and struck out three in 4 2/3 innings.

Baltimore’s Coby Mayo had an RBI single in the sixth, and Colton Cowser’s bases-loaded infield single in the seventh made it 6-1.

San Francisco second baseman Luis Arraez sat out after leaving Saturday night’s game with a bruised right wrist.

“I think with a day off tomorrow, it makes sense if we can get through today’s game without using him, you get almost three days of recovery so he can get to feeling great instead of just good enough to play,” Giants manager Tony Vitello said.

Up next

The Giants’ road trip continues Tuesday when LHP Robbie Ray (2-1, 2.08 ERA) starts the opener of a three-game series at Cincinnati.

Baltimore has not announced its pitching plans for Monday’s series opener against visiting Arizona.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By PATRICK STEVENS

Associated Press