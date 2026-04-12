Gilbert, Raley lead Mariners to 6-1 win that extends Astros’ losing streak to 7

SEATTLE (AP) — Logan Gilbert threw seven innings of one-run ball, and the Seattle Mariners beat Houston 6-1 Sunday to extend the Astros’ losing streak to seven.

Luke Raley had three hits and two RBIs for the Mariners, who won the first three games of the four-game series after a five-game losing streak. They beat the Astros for the 100th time.

Houston pitchers walked nine, including two that forced in runs, increasing their series total to 26. The last-place Astros were without All-Star shortstop Jeremy Peña, who left Saturday night’s 8-7 loss because of a right knee injury, and dropped to 1-8 going into the finale of a 10-game trip.

Gilbert (1-2) allowed four hits, struck out seven and walked one, throwing 56 of 85 pitches for strikes. He allowed a pair of extra-base hits, including Yanier Diaz’s solo homer.

Randy Arozarena had three hits, including a two-out RBI single in the first.

Astros starter Cody Bolton (0-1) left because of mid-back tightness after walking the first three batters in the second. Jayden Murray then walked Julio Rodríguez.

Cole Young walked Arozarena with the bases loaded in the third and increased the Mariners’ advantage to 6-1 with a nifty slide at home on Raley’s double in the sixth.

Houston has lost three starting pitchers to injuries on its trip. Rookie Tatsuya Imai returned to Houston after his third start to be examined for right arm fatigue, and right-hander Cristian Javier was put on the IL Friday because of a right shoulder strain.

Up next

Mariners RHP George Kirby (1-2, 3.60) faces Astros righty Mike Burrows (1-2, 5.63) on Monday afternoon .

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/mlb

By ANDREW DESTIN

AP Sports Writer