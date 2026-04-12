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Padres top Rockies 7-2 for 4-game sweep but Nick Pivetta exits with stiff elbow

By AP News
Rockies Padres Baseball

Rockies Padres Baseball

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SAN DIEGO (AP) — Ty France went 3 for 3 with a home run and scored three times as the surging San Diego Padres finished a four-game sweep of the Colorado Rockies with a 7-2 victory Sunday.

Ramón Laureano hit a two-run homer and Jackson Merrill also went deep for the Padres, who have won five in a row and eight of nine. However, starting pitcher Nick Pivetta exited with right elbow stiffness in the fourth inning.

Brett Sullivan had a two-run double for the Rockies, held to a pair of hits. Colorado arrived in San Diego on a four-game winning streak.

Manny Machado’s sacrifice fly gave the Padres a 1-0 lead in the first inning against emergency opener Jimmy Herget (0-1), who got the start for the Rockies when Kyle Freeland was a late scratch with left shoulder soreness.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

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