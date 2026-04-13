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Yankees host the Angels to open 4-game series

By AP News

Los Angeles Angels (8-8, third in the AL West) vs. New York Yankees (8-7, second in the AL East)

New York; Monday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Yusei Kikuchi (0-2, 6.75 ERA, 1.77 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); Yankees: Will Warren (1-0, 3.07 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -181, Angels +150; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees host the Los Angeles Angels to open a four-game series.

New York is 8-7 overall and 3-3 in home games. The Yankees have the second-best team ERA in MLB play at 2.79.

Los Angeles has a 5-5 record in road games and an 8-8 record overall. The Angels are 4-1 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Monday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Rice has six doubles, four home runs and 12 RBIs for the Yankees. Aaron Judge is 9 for 35 with a double, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

Zach Neto leads the Angels with five home runs while slugging .531. Jo Adell is 13 for 41 with a home run and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 4-6, .183 batting average, 3.88 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Angels: 5-5, .205 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole: 15-Day IL (elbow), Carlos Rodon: 15-Day IL (elbow), Clarke Schmidt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Volpe: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

Angels: Ryan Johnson: 15-Day IL (illness), Kirby Yates: 15-Day IL (knee), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Grayson Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (arm), Ben Joyce: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip), Alek Manoah: 15-Day IL (finger)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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