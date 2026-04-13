Athletics host the Rangers to start 4-game series

Texas Rangers (8-7, second in the AL West) vs. Athletics (8-7, first in the AL West)

West Sacramento, California; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Nathan Eovaldi (1-2, 7.98 ERA, 1.84 WHIP, 19 strikeouts); Athletics: Luis Severino (0-1, 5.40 ERA, 1.80 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -133, Athletics +112; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Athletics host the Texas Rangers to begin a four-game series.

The Athletics are 8-7 overall and 2-1 at home. The Athletics are 7-1 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Texas is 8-7 overall and 5-4 on the road. Rangers hitters are batting a collective .233, which ranks seventh in the AL.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shea Langeliers has two doubles and five home runs for the Athletics. Max Muncy is 14 for 40 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and three RBIs over the past 10 games.

Brandon Nimmo has three doubles, a triple and three home runs for the Rangers. Josh Jung is 10 for 33 with a double and an RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 7-3, .259 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Rangers: 4-6, .215 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Brent Rooker: 10-Day IL (oblique), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (knee)

Rangers: Wyatt Langford: day-to-day (quadricep), Carter Baumler: 15-Day IL (ribs), Cody Freeman: 10-Day IL (back ), Cody Bradford: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press