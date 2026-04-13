Mets call up Tommy Pham, hoping for a spark to stop their 5-game losing streak

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Looking to spark a sagging offense and stop a five-game losing streak, the New York Mets brought up Tommy Pham before Monday’s trip opener at the Los Angeles Dodgers.

A 38-year-old outfielder, Pham became a free agent after last season and signed a minor league contract with the Mets on March 27.

He hit .167 (2 for 12) with a double, three walks and three strikeouts and one RBI in six games at St. Lucie. The Mets selected his contract from the Class A farm team on Monday and opened a roster spot by optioning infielder Ronny Mauricio to Triple-A Syracuse.

Pham gets a salary of $2.25 million while in the major leagues and $220,000 while in the minors. He can earn $850,000 in performance bonuses for plate appearance in the major leagues: $150,000 each for 100, 175 and 250, and $200,000 apiece for 325 and 450.

Pham, who has played for 10 major league teams, spent part of 2023 with the Mets and hit .268 with 10 homers and 36 RBIs in 79 games before he was traded to Arizona. He has a .256 career average with 149 homers, 522 RBIs and 131 stolen bases.

All-Star outfielder Juan Soto has been sidelined by a strained right calf since April 3.

New York entered Monday last in the NL East at 7-9, tied for 20th with 62 runs and 14th in batting average at .236.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb