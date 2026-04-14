Mets aim to stop losing streak in game against the Dodgers

New York Mets (7-10, fifth in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (12-4, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Nolan McLean (1-1, 2.70 ERA, 0.84 WHIP, 20 strikeouts); Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (2-1, 2.50 ERA, 0.89 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -197, Mets +163; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets are looking to break their six-game slide with a victory against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Los Angeles is 12-4 overall and 7-3 at home. Dodgers hitters have a collective .493 slugging percentage to lead the NL.

New York has a 7-10 record overall and a 4-4 record in road games. Mets hitters are batting a collective .230, which ranks 10th in the NL.

Tuesday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andy Pages has a .417 batting average to lead the Dodgers, and has four doubles and five home runs. Teoscar Hernandez is 14 for 37 with three home runs and 11 RBIs over the past 10 games.

Francisco Lindor has a double and two triples for the Mets. Francisco Alvarez is 10 for 33 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 8-2, .316 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored opponents by 33 runs

Mets: 4-6, .247 batting average, 4.10 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Ben Casparius: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mookie Betts: 10-Day IL (back), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Landon Knack: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Bobby Miller: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (ankle), Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kike Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Clay Holmes: day-to-day (hamstring), Juan Soto: 10-Day IL (calf), Justin Hagenman: 60-Day IL (rib), A.J. Minter: 15-Day IL (lat), Reed Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press