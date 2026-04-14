Yankees bring 1-0 series advantage over Angels into game 2

Los Angeles Angels (8-9, third in the AL West) vs. New York Yankees (9-7, second in the AL East)

New York; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Reid Detmers (0-1, 4.60 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Yankees: Ryan Weathers (0-1, 2.81 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -181, Angels +151; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees bring a 1-0 lead into the next game of the series against the Los Angeles Angels.

New York has gone 4-3 at home and 9-7 overall. Yankees pitchers have a collective 3.00 ERA, which ranks third in MLB play.

Los Angeles is 8-9 overall and 5-6 on the road. The Angels are 4-2 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Tuesday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trent Grisham has a double, a triple and two home runs for the Yankees. Aaron Judge is 11 for 36 with a double and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Jo Adell has a .309 batting average to lead the Angels, and has a double and a home run. Zach Neto is 11 for 42 with three home runs and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 4-6, .203 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Angels: 5-5, .225 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole: 15-Day IL (elbow), Carlos Rodon: 15-Day IL (elbow), Clarke Schmidt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Volpe: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

Angels: Ryan Johnson: 15-Day IL (illness), Kirby Yates: 15-Day IL (knee), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Grayson Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (arm), Ben Joyce: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip), Alek Manoah: 15-Day IL (finger)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press