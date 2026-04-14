Texas Rangers and Athletics play in game 2 of series

Texas Rangers (9-7, first in the AL West) vs. Athletics (8-8, second in the AL West)

West Sacramento, California; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: MacKenzie Gore (2-0, 2.76 ERA, 0.86 WHIP, 25 strikeouts); Athletics: Jeffrey Springs (2-0, 1.47 ERA, 0.76 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -121, Athletics +101; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers play the Athletics leading the series 1-0.

The Athletics are 8-8 overall and 2-2 at home. Athletics hitters are batting a collective .231, which ranks eighth in the AL.

Texas has a 9-7 record overall and a 6-4 record in road games. The Rangers are 4-2 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Tuesday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Muncy leads the Athletics with a .317 batting average, and has five doubles, a triple, two home runs, two walks and five RBIs. Jeff McNeil is 14 for 35 with three RBIs over the last 10 games.

Jake Burger has four doubles and four home runs for the Rangers. Brandon Nimmo is 12 for 40 with two doubles, a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 7-3, .262 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Rangers: 5-5, .222 batting average, 2.96 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Brent Rooker: 10-Day IL (oblique), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (knee)

Rangers: Wyatt Langford: day-to-day (quadricep), Carter Baumler: 15-Day IL (ribs), Cody Freeman: 10-Day IL (back ), Cody Bradford: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press