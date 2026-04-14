Mariners take road slide into matchup with the Padres

Seattle Mariners (8-9, fourth in the AL West) vs. San Diego Padres (10-6, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Bryan Woo (0-1, 1.50 ERA, 0.78 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Padres: Michael King (1-1, 3.24 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -123, Padres +104; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners will look to stop a five-game road skid when they visit the San Diego Padres.

San Diego has a 6-4 record in home games and a 10-6 record overall. The Padres have the 10th-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .308.

Seattle has a 1-5 record on the road and an 8-9 record overall. The Mariners are 6-3 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson Merrill has three doubles and three home runs for the Padres. Gavin Sheets is 11 for 37 with five doubles, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

Brendan Donovan has three doubles, three home runs and six RBIs while hitting .311 for the Mariners. Julio Rodriguez is 12 for 40 with two doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 8-2, .245 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Mariners: 5-5, .210 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Padres: Nick Pivetta: day-to-day (elbow), Jeremiah Estrada: 15-Day IL (elbow), Bryan Hoeing: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yuki Matsui: 15-Day IL (groin), Matt Waldron: 15-Day IL (lower body), Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (elbow), Griffin Canning: 15-Day IL (achilles), Will Wagner: 10-Day IL (oblique), Sung-Mun Song: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: Victor Robles: 10-Day IL (pectoral), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (lat), Miles Mastrobuoni: 10-Day IL (calf), Bryce Miller: 15-Day IL (oblique), Logan Evans: 60-Day IL (arm)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press