Stewart and Steer go deep, Reds beat Giants 2-1

CINCINNATI (AP) — Spencer Steer and Sal Stewart hit solo home runs and Brady Singer allowed one run in six innings as the Cincinnati Reds beat the San Francisco Giants 2-1 on Tuesday night.

Singer (1-1), who lasted 2 2/3 innings in his previous start, needed just 75 pitches to get through six innings on Tuesday. He allowed one run and six hits with no walks and one strikeout.

Emilio Pagán pitched the ninth to earn his fifth save.

The two homers were the only hits allowed by Giants starter Robbie Ray (2-2), who had a 12-inning scoreless streak snapped. He issued four walks, struck out six and needed 94 pitches to get through five innings.

Ray had allowed two home runs in 19 1/3 innings before Steer’s home run to lead off the third. It was the first run allowed by Ray since April 2.

Stewart’s fifth homer of the season came on a 3-2 pitch in the fourth to make the score 2-0. He leads all NL rookies in homers.

Willy Adames hit a solo homer into the second deck of the left-field bleachers to make the score 2-1 in the fifth. It was his third homer of the season and 20th of his career against Cincinnati, the most against any opponent.

The Giants made a bid to tie the score in the ninth but pinch hitter Daniel Susac’s long drive to center was caught at the wall by Dane Myers for the final out.

San Francisco dropped to 1-10 this season when scoring three or fewer runs. Cincinnati improved to 4-0 in games decided by one run.

Up next

Reds RHP Rhett Lowder (1-1, 3.31) faces Giants RHP Tyler Mahle (0-2, 4.30) on Wednesday.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By JEFF WALLNER

Associated Press