Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Clear
56.7 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Dominic Smith has 4 RBIs, including go-ahead 3-run double in 8th to help Braves beat Marlins 6-5

By AP News
Marlins Braves Baseball

Marlins Braves Baseball

Photo Icon View Photos

ATLANTA (AP) — Dominic Smith hit a go-ahead, three-run double in the eighth inning as part of a four-RBI night, and the Atlanta Braves rebounded from a four-run deficit to beat the Miami Marlins 6-5 on Tuesday.

Atlanta trailed 4-0 in the second inning and 5-3 in the eighth when Drake Baldwin singled off Pete Fairbanks (0-1) leading off, Mike Yastrzemski singled with two outs and Ozzie Albies was hit by a pitch.

Smith pulled a cutter that landed on the warning track in left-center for his third hit. Smith, who drove in Atlanta’s first run with a second-inning single, is batting .395 with 15 RBIs.

Baldwin had two hits and drove in a run, giving him 18 RBIs, and Matt Olson played in the 800th consecutive game, the 11th-longest streak in major league history

Robert Suarez (2-0) allowed Otto Lopez’s run-scoring single in the eighth.

Raisel Iglesias struck out two in a perfect ninth for his 100th save with the Braves, his third this season.

Agustín Ramírez hit a sacrifice fly in the first, and Connor Norby and Jakob Marsee hit run-scoring singles in the second around Graham Pauley’s RBI double off Reynaldo López, who allowed five hits and three walks in five innings.

Atlanta closed to 4-3 in the third on RBI doubles by Baldwin and Olson against Max Meyer, who allowed five hits in five innings.

Pauley’s double went off the right-field wall, and Ronald Acuña Jr. threw to second where shortstop Mauricio Dubón relayed to catcher Drake Baldwin, who tagged out Javier Sanoja.

Up next

Braves RHP Bryce Elder (1-1, 1.02) opposes Marlins RHP Chris Paddack (0-2, 6.14) in the series finale Wednesday.

____

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.