Blue Jays batter Brewers’ bullpen to win 9-7 in 10 innings as Milwaukee drops 6th straight

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. doubled home the go-ahead run in the 10th inning as the Toronto Blue Jays beat Milwaukee 9-7 on Tuesday night and handed the Brewers their sixth consecutive loss.

Milwaukee’s skid is its longest since June 2023, when the Brewers also dropped six straight. The Brewers allowed seven runs over the last three innings to squander a 4-2 advantage.

After a wild ninth inning in which neither closer could hold the lead, Toronto pulled ahead for good in the 10th.

Guerrero’s one-out double off the left-field wall against Garret Anderson (0-1) drove in automatic runner Ernie Clement. After Anderson intentionally walked Jesús Sánchez, Myles Straw added a two-run double to make it 9-6.

Milwaukee brought the tying run to first base in the bottom of the 10th before Louis Varland (1-1) struck out Gary Sánchez to end the game.

Jake Bauers hit a three-run homer and Sánchez added a solo shot for Milwaukee. Andrés Giménez and Daulton Varsho homered for Toronto.

Milwaukee had forced extra innings by scoring twice against Jeff Hoffman in the bottom of the ninth after Toronto got three runs off Trevor Megill in the top half of the inning.

Megill walked Eloy Jiménez to open the ninth before allowing a ground-rule double to Davis Schneider. Kazuma Okamota singled home Jiménez with the tying run.

With the infield still playing in, second baseman Brice Turang made a diving stop to retire Andrés Giménez at first, but Schneider easily scored the go-ahead run. Okamoto later scored on Clement’s two-out single to make it 6-4.

Milwaukee’s Sal Frelick drew a leadoff walk in the bottom of the ninth, stole second and advanced to third on William Contreras’ grounder to the right side. Brice Turang singled home Frelick and stole second before Hoffman struck out Sánchez.

After Bauers walked, Brandon Lockridge sent a 3-2 pitch into left for an RBI double that tied the game. Hoffman walked Garrett Mitchell to load the bases before Varland struck out Joey Ortiz.

Up next

Dylan Cease (0-0, 2.45 ERA) pitches for Toronto and Chad Patrick (0-1, 0.73) starts for Milwaukee on Wednesday.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer