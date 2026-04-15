Dodgers hand Mets a seventh straight loss, 2-1, as Tucker delivers the go-ahead hit with 2 strikes

LOS ANGELES (AP) — World Series MVP Yoshinobu Yamamoto and rookie Nolan McLean dueled through seven innings, Kyle Tucker singled in the go-ahead run in the eighth and the Los Angeles Dodgers edged the Mets 2-1 Tuesday night, sending New York to its seventh straight loss.

The Mets have been outscored 36-10 during their skid, dropping into the NL East cellar at 7-11.

Tucker’s two-strike hit to left off reliever Brooks Raley (0-1) scored pinch-hitter Miguel Rojas, who walked and took second on pinch-hitter Santiago Espinal’s sacrifice.

Shohei Ohtani extended his streak of reaching base to 48 consecutive games with an intentional walk by Raley in the eighth. He finished 0 for 3.

Yamamoto, a 27-year-old right-hander, allowed one run and four hits, throwing 104 pitches in 7 2/3 innings. He struck out seven and walked one. Alex Vesia struck out the side in the ninth for his second save, finishing a game that breezed by in 2 hours, 3 minutes.

McLean, a 24-year-old right-hander, gave up one run and two hits in seven innings with eight strikeouts and two walks. He’s allowed two or fewer earned runs in 11 of his first 12 major league games.

Francisco Lindor homered on Yamamoto’s third pitch of the game, driving a 95 mph fastball halfway up the right field pavilion for his first RBI this season. It snapped the Mets’ 20-inning scoreless streak,

After that, Yamamoto set down 20 consecutive batters until Bo Bichette doubled with two outs in the seventh.

Yamamoto got two quick outs to open the eighth before giving up back-to-back singles by Carson Benge and Lindor. Blake Treinen (1-0) threw a called third strike past Luis Robert Jr., who unsuccessfully challenged the call.

Freddie Freeman hit an RBI groundout in the first that scored Tucker, who walked.

Up next

Mets RHP Clay Holmes (2-1, 1.50 ERA) starts the series finale Wednesday against Dodgers RHP Shohei Ohtani (1-0, 0.00) on Jackie Robinson Day around the major leagues.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/mlb

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer