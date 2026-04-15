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Mariners look to break road losing streak, take on the Padres

By AP News

Seattle Mariners (8-10, fourth in the AL West) vs. San Diego Padres (11-6, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Wednesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Emerson Hancock (2-1, 2.04 ERA, 0.74 WHIP, 19 strikeouts); Padres: Randy Vasquez (1-0, 1.02 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -111, Mariners -108; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners will look to end their six-game road skid in a matchup with the San Diego Padres.

San Diego has gone 7-4 in home games and 11-6 overall. The Padres have gone 4-0 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Seattle is 8-10 overall and 1-6 in road games. The Mariners have a 2-5 record in games decided by one run.

The teams play Wednesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson Merrill has four doubles and three home runs while hitting .250 for the Padres. Xander Bogaerts is 13 for 39 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Randy Arozarena has three doubles and a home run while hitting .286 for the Mariners. Josh Naylor is 8 for 40 with two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 9-1, .263 batting average, 2.64 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

Mariners: 4-6, .206 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Padres: Nick Pivetta: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jeremiah Estrada: 15-Day IL (elbow), Bryan Hoeing: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yuki Matsui: 15-Day IL (groin), Matt Waldron: 15-Day IL (lower body), Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (elbow), Griffin Canning: 15-Day IL (achilles), Will Wagner: 10-Day IL (oblique), Sung-Mun Song: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: Victor Robles: 10-Day IL (pectoral), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (lat), Miles Mastrobuoni: 10-Day IL (calf), Bryce Miller: 15-Day IL (oblique), Logan Evans: 60-Day IL (arm)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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