Athletics face the Texas Rangers Wednesday

Texas Rangers (9-8, second in the AL West) vs. Athletics (9-8, first in the AL West)

West Sacramento, California; Wednesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Kumar Rocker (0-1, 4.50 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, eight strikeouts); Athletics: J.T. Ginn (0-0, 3.27 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, eight strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics -117, Rangers -102; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Athletics host the Texas Rangers on Wednesday.

The Athletics are 9-8 overall and 3-2 in home games. The Athletics have a 3-1 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Texas has a 9-8 record overall and a 6-5 record on the road. The Rangers have the third-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.26.

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shea Langeliers has two doubles and five home runs for the Athletics. Jeff McNeil is 13 for 35 with three doubles over the last 10 games.

Brandon Nimmo leads the Rangers with a .333 batting average, and has four doubles, a triple, three home runs, six walks and nine RBIs. Josh Jung is 12 for 32 with three RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 7-3, .242 batting average, 4.20 ERA, outscored by five runs

Rangers: 5-5, .213 batting average, 2.68 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Brent Rooker: 10-Day IL (oblique), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (knee)

Rangers: Carter Baumler: 15-Day IL (ribs), Cody Freeman: 10-Day IL (back ), Cody Bradford: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press