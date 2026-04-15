New York Yankees host the Los Angeles Angels Wednesday

Los Angeles Angels (9-9, third in the AL West) vs. New York Yankees (9-8, third in the AL East)

New York; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jack Kochanowicz (2-0, 3.24 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Yankees: Luis Gil (0-1, 6.75 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, two strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -197, Angels +163; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees host the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday.

New York is 9-8 overall and 4-4 in home games. The Yankees have a 6-0 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Los Angeles has a 6-6 record in road games and a 9-9 record overall. Angels hitters have a collective .392 slugging percentage to rank fourth in the AL.

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Rice has a .362 batting average to lead the Yankees, and has six doubles and four home runs. Aaron Judge is 10 for 37 with three home runs and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

Jorge Soler has three doubles, five home runs and 18 RBIs for the Angels. Zach Neto is 11 for 43 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 3-7, .199 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Angels: 6-4, .252 batting average, 4.80 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole: 15-Day IL (elbow), Carlos Rodon: 15-Day IL (elbow), Clarke Schmidt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Volpe: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

Angels: Ryan Johnson: 15-Day IL (illness), Kirby Yates: 15-Day IL (knee), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Grayson Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (arm), Ben Joyce: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip), Alek Manoah: 15-Day IL (finger)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press