Mets look to stop losing streak in game against the Dodgers

New York Mets (7-11, fifth in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (13-4, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Clay Holmes (2-1, 1.50 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Dodgers: Shohei Ohtani (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.75 WHIP, eight strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -224, Mets +184; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets enter the matchup against the Los Angeles Dodgers after losing seven games in a row.

Los Angeles is 13-4 overall and 8-3 in home games. The Dodgers have a 5-2 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

New York has a 7-11 record overall and a 4-5 record in road games. The Mets are 6-3 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ohtani leads the Dodgers with five home runs while slugging .508. Andy Pages is 13 for 38 with three doubles, three home runs and 13 RBIs over the past 10 games.

Luis Robert has two home runs and seven RBIs for the Mets. Francisco Alvarez is 10 for 33 with three home runs and three RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 8-2, .292 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

Mets: 3-7, .220 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Ben Casparius: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mookie Betts: 10-Day IL (back), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Landon Knack: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Bobby Miller: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (ankle), Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kike Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Joey Gerber: 15-Day IL (finger), Clay Holmes: day-to-day (hamstring), Juan Soto: 10-Day IL (calf), Justin Hagenman: 60-Day IL (rib), A.J. Minter: 15-Day IL (lat), Reed Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press