Reds closer Emilio Pagán is feeling better after injury scare

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Reds closer Emilio Pagán played catch Wednesday and it appears his left hamstring injury isn’t as serious as initially feared.

“The worry was he’d show up this morning and be really sore,” Reds manager Terry Francona said. “So that part’s good. He went out and threw on flat ground and did that aggressively. We want to see how he feels when he cools down.”

Pagán recorded his fifth save in Tuesday night’s 2-1 win over the San Francisco Giants. He appeared to wince following his pitch to Giants pinch hitter Daniel Susac, who flew to the warning track for the final out.

“On the last pitch it grabbed on me a little bit, on my left leg,” Pagan said. “I didn’t feel it pop or anything. It was a little uncomfortable. I know cameras saw me wince a little bit. It was a little tight (this morning). I was able to test it out.”

Pagán extended his scoreless streak to six games and six innings in Tuesday’s win. His availability to pitch if needed on Wednesday night against the Giants was still to be determined.

“Looking like we kind of dodged a bullet,” Pagán said. “Hopefully things continue to trend to the positive.”

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

By JEFF WALLNER

Associated Press