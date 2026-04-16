Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
67.5 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Singer leading Jackie Robinson festivities collapses before White Sox game against Rays

By AP News
Rays White Sox Baseball

Rays White Sox Baseball

Photo Icon View Photos

CHICAGO (AP) — A singer leading the “Jackie Robinson Day” festivities before the Chicago White Sox’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday night collapsed and was taken to a hospital.

The White Sox said Gerald Chaney of Chicago was alert after he collapsed while performing “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” He was a few words into the hymn considered the Black national anthem when he stopped. He started again and collapsed.

Emergency medical technicians tended to Chaney for several minutes before he was loaded onto a gurney and taken from the field. The teams watched from their dugouts. The start of the game was delayed 12 minutes.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.