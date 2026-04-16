Sal Stewart hits a pair of 3-run homers and has career-high 6 RBIs as Reds beat Giants 8-3

CINCINNATI (AP) — Sal Stewart hit a pair of three-run home runs for a career-high six RBIs, Eugenio Suarez and Elly De La Cruz also homered, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the San Francisco Giants 8-3 on Wednesday night.

The 22-year-old Stewart has 12 career homers, the most by a Reds batter through his first 36 games since Aristedes Aquino hit 15 in 2018-19.

Stewart is the second-youngest Reds player with six RBIs in a game — behind De La Cruz, who drove in six on Aug. 23, 2003 at the age of 21.

Rookie Rhett Lowder (2-1) allowed three runs in 6 2/3 innings for Cincinnati.

Former Red Tyler Mahle (0-3) started for San Francisco and allowed eight runs with five walks and four homers in four innings, raising his ERA from 4.30 to 7.23.

With two runners on in the first, Stewart hit his sixth home run to right-center. Three pitches later, Suarez reached the first row of seats in right to make it 4-0.

It was Suarez’s 192nd homer as a Red, moving him past Brandon Phillips into 12th place on the franchise’s career list. Suarez had three hits in a game for the first time since rejoining the Reds.

Daniel Susac’s two-run double in the second inning cut the Giants’ deficit to 4-2.

Following a pair of two-out walks by Mahle, Stewart launched his team-leading seventh homer to make the score 7-2. It was his first career multi-homer game.

De La Cruz made it 8-2 in the fourth with his sixth homer of the season, which sailed an estimated 442 feet to center.

Up next

Giants RHP Landen Roupp (2-1, 3.24 ERA) will face Reds RHP Chase Burns (1-1, 3.31) in the series finale on Thursday.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By JEFF WALLNER

Associated Press