Brewers snap 6-game skid by beating Blue Jays 2-1 with bizarre rally in 8th

MILWAUKEE (AP) — William Contreras hit the only ball out of the infield during a two-run rally in the eighth inning as the Milwaukee Brewers snapped a six-game skid with a 2-1 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night.

Toronto wasted a brilliant performance from Dylan Cease, who struck out six and allowed two hits and three walks in six shutout innings.

Milwaukee capitalized on some good luck in the eighth to end its longest losing streak since 2023.

David Hamilton led off by beating out an infield single. Hamilton hit a ball less than halfway up the left side of the infield and pitcher Tyler Rogers (1-1) was unable to field it with his bare hand.

Sal Frelick followed by hitting a high bouncer that catcher Brandon Valenzuela mishandled after it fell right in front of home plate. The error by Valenzuela put runners on first and second.

Contreras then grounded a single into right that scored Hamilton and advanced Frelick to third. Frelick scored the go-ahead run when Brice Turang grounded to second on a chopper that bounced over the head of Rogers.

Abner Uribe retired the side in order in the ninth to earn his first save of the season. The Brewers turned to Uribe in the ninth after Trevor Megill blew a save opportunity by allowing three runs in the ninth inning of a 9-7, 10-inning loss to Toronto on Tuesday.

Milwaukee’s Chad Patrick matched a career high by working 6 2/3 innings and allowed just one run along with three hits. He struck out two and walked two.

Toronto scored in the first inning. Daulton Varsho drew a one-out walk, advanced to third on Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s base hit to right and came home on Jesús Sánchez’s sacrifice fly.

The Blue Jays left two runners on in the seventh and eighth innings. Aaron Ashby (4-0) struck out Myles Straw to strand runners on first and second in the eighth.

Up next

Patrick Corbin (0-0. 9.00 ERA) pitches for Toronto and Brandon Sproat (0-1, 10.45) starts for Milwaukee in the finale of the three-game series Thursday.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer