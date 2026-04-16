Athletics play the Rangers leading series 2-1

Texas Rangers (9-9, second in the AL West) vs. Athletics (10-8, first in the AL West)

West Sacramento, California; Thursday, 3:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Jack Leiter (1-1, 4.91 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 21 strikeouts); Athletics: Jacob Lopez (1-1, 7.43 ERA, 2.17 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

LINE: Athletics -119, Rangers -101; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Athletics play the Texas Rangers with a 2-1 series lead.

The Athletics are 10-8 overall and 4-2 in home games. The Athletics have hit 17 total home runs to rank seventh in the AL.

Texas is 9-9 overall and 6-6 on the road. The Rangers are 6-2 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Thursday’s game is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shea Langeliers has a .304 batting average to lead the Athletics, and has three doubles and six home runs. Jeff McNeil is 12 for 34 with three RBIs over the last 10 games.

Jake Burger leads the Rangers with five home runs while slugging .521. Brandon Nimmo is 11 for 40 with two home runs and five RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 8-2, .249 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Rangers: 5-5, .215 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Brent Rooker: 10-Day IL (oblique), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (knee)

Rangers: Chris Martin: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cody Bradford: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Curvelo: 15-Day IL (biceps), Carter Baumler: 15-Day IL (ribs), Cody Freeman: 10-Day IL (back ), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press