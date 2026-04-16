Yankees bring 2-1 series lead over Angels into game 4

Los Angeles Angels (9-10, third in the AL West) vs. New York Yankees (10-8, second in the AL East)

New York; Thursday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: TBD; Yankees: Max Fried (2-0, 1.93 ERA, 0.75 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

LINE: Yankees -267, Angels +216; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees play the Los Angeles Angels with a 2-1 series lead.

New York has a 5-4 record in home games and a 10-8 record overall. The Yankees have a 5-1 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Los Angeles has a 6-7 record in road games and a 9-10 record overall. The Angels lead the AL with 29 total home runs, averaging 1.5 per game.

Thursday’s game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cody Bellinger has two doubles, a triple, a home run and six RBIs for the Yankees. Aaron Judge is 9 for 37 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Mike Trout has three doubles and six home runs while hitting .239 for the Angels. Jorge Soler is 11 for 35 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 3-7, .199 batting average, 4.49 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Angels: 5-5, .250 batting average, 5.35 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole: 15-Day IL (elbow), Carlos Rodon: 15-Day IL (elbow), Clarke Schmidt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Volpe: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

Angels: Ryan Johnson: 15-Day IL (illness), Kirby Yates: 15-Day IL (knee), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Grayson Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (arm), Ben Joyce: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip), Alek Manoah: 15-Day IL (finger)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press