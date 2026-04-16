Giants look to stop 4-game road losing streak, play the Reds

San Francisco Giants (6-12, fifth in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (11-7, first in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Thursday, 12:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Landen Roupp (2-1, 3.24 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 18 strikeouts); Reds: Chase Burns (1-1, 3.31 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

LINE: Reds -130, Giants +109; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants will try to end their four-game road slide in a matchup against the Cincinnati Reds.

Cincinnati has a 6-5 record at home and an 11-7 record overall. The Reds have a 6-1 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

San Francisco has a 3-5 record in road games and a 6-12 record overall. The Giants are 3-9 in games when they have given up a home run.

Thursday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sal Stewart leads the Reds with 11 extra base hits (four doubles and seven home runs). Elly De La Cruz is 13 for 39 with three doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

Luis Arraez leads the Giants with a .333 batting average, and has a double, two triples, five walks and six RBIs. Casey Schmitt is 14 for 36 with a home run and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 6-4, .211 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored by five runs

Giants: 3-7, .262 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Jose Trevino: 10-Day IL (back), Caleb Ferguson: 15-Day IL (oblique), Hunter Greene: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (finger)

Giants: Jared Oliva: 10-Day IL (wrist), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jose Butto: 15-Day IL (arm), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (hip), Joel Peguero: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hayden Birdsong: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jason Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rowan Wick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press