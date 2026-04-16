Raley leads Mariners against the Padres after 4-hit game

Seattle Mariners (8-11, fifth in the AL West) vs. San Diego Padres (12-6, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Thursday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Luis Castillo (0-0, 6.92 ERA, 1.77 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); Padres: Walker Buehler (0-1, 4.97 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

LINE: Mariners -120, Padres +100; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners take on the San Diego Padres after Luke Raley’s four-hit game on Wednesday.

San Diego is 12-6 overall and 8-4 at home. The Padres have an 8-1 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Seattle has a 1-7 record in road games and an 8-11 record overall. The Mariners have gone 5-3 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams square off Thursday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ramon Laureano has four doubles, a triple, four home runs and 12 RBIs while hitting .292 for the Padres. Xander Bogaerts is 15 for 39 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Brendan Donovan has three doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs while hitting .294 for the Mariners. Raley is 15 for 36 with four doubles, a triple and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 9-1, .271 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

Mariners: 4-6, .219 batting average, 3.96 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Padres: Nick Pivetta: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jeremiah Estrada: 15-Day IL (elbow), Bryan Hoeing: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yuki Matsui: 15-Day IL (groin), Matt Waldron: 15-Day IL (lower body), Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (elbow), Griffin Canning: 15-Day IL (achilles), Will Wagner: 10-Day IL (oblique), Sung-Mun Song: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: Victor Robles: 10-Day IL (pectoral), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (lat), Miles Mastrobuoni: 10-Day IL (calf), Bryce Miller: 15-Day IL (oblique), Logan Evans: 60-Day IL (arm)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press