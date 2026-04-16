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Trout homers again, helping Angels outslug Judge, Yankees to split 4-game series

By AP News
Angels Yankees Baseball

Angels Yankees Baseball

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NEW YORK (AP) — Mike Trout hit his fifth homer of the series and the Los Angeles Angels overcame a homer by Aaron Judge in their 11-4 victory over the New York Yankees on Thursday afternoon for a four-game split.

Trout, who recently made a mechanical adjustment, went 6 for 16 with five homers and nine RBIs in the series. Trout hit his latest homer with one out in the seventh inning when he sent a 2-2 slider from reliever Angel Chivilli about halfway up the left field bleachers for a 7-4 lead.

Trout homered in his fifth straight game at Yankee Stadium and became the fourth to hit five homers in a series against the Yankees. The others were Jimmie Foxx (1933), Darrell Evans (1985) and George Bell (1990), according to MLB researcher Sarah Langs.

Trout’s latest homer contributed to a rare loss for the Yankees when Judge and Giancarlo Stanton homer in the same game. Including the postseason, New York is 53-8 when the duo both connect.

Jo Adell added a grand slam in the eighth for the Angels, who lead the AL with 32 homers.

Judge hit his 89th career first-inning homer and Stanton hit a two-run shot to give the Yankees a 3-2 lead in the fourth before the Angels scored four runs in the sixth off Max Fried (2-1) and Fernando Cruz. Ben Rice also homered in the sixth.

Trout walked three times and scored the tying run in a four-run sixth on a double by former Yankee Oswald Peraza, who also hit a two-run homer in the first.

Vaughn Grissom hit a go-ahead RBI single, and Josh Lowe hit a two-run single for a 6-3 lead.

The Yankees lost for the seventh time in nine games and Fried allowed five runs and three hits in 5 1/3 innings. Manager Aaron Boone was ejected for the first time this season after New York batted in the eighth.

Brent Suter opened the game and went two-plus innings. Sam Aldegheri (1-0) allowed a run in 1 2/3 innings.

Up Next

Angels: José Soriano (4-0, 0.33 ERA), the AL leader in wins, starts the opener of a three-game series at home against the Padres on Friday.

Yankees: RHP Cam Schlittler (2-1, 2.49) opposes Kansas City RHP Michael Wacha (2-0, 0.43) in the opener of a three-game series Friday night.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By LARRY FLEISHER
Associated Press

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