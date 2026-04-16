Rays rally in 9th with 2 bases-loaded walks for 5-3 win over White Sox, stretch win streak to 6

CHICAGO (AP) — Junior Caminero homered and the Tampa Rays scored twice on bases-loaded walks in the ninth inning, rallying for a 5-3 win over the Chicago White Sox on Thursday.

The Rays (11-7) trailed by one run three times before pulling ahead against White Sox (6-13) relievers Seranthony Dominguez and Lucas Sims, extending their winning streak to six games.

Dominguez entered with a one-run lead after Everson Pereira homered in the eighth inning, his second long ball in seven at-bats since returning from a sprained ankle. But Dominguez exited to boos with the bases loaded and one out after allowing Caminero’s leadoff home run, a single, a walk, a hit batter and a wild pitch.

Sims struck out Jake Fraley before walking Hunter Feduccia and Taylor Walls. The White Sox have lost six straight home games after starting 3-0.

The White Sox won three ABS challenges in the third, two on strikes that were called balls against Rays hitters, and then overturning home plate umpire Austin Jones’ called strike three against Miguel Vargas. Vargas hit the next pitch to left for his second home run of the season, ending an 0-for-19 skid.

Walls got the Rays on the board by singling home Johnny DeLuca in the fourth off Anthony Kay.

Rays starter Steven Matz allowed two runs on six hits in 5 1/3 innings, exiting with runners on first and second. Edgar Quero, the first hitter reliever Griffin Jax faced, put the Sox ahead with a double to left before Jax was able to escape a bases-loaded jam to exit the inning.

Richie Palacios hit an RBI single in the seventh to forge a tie.

Anthem singer Gerald Chaney, who collapsed and was taken to a hospital while singing “Lift Every Voice and Sing” on Wednesday, was “doing well” and even singing, the team said.

Up next

Rays: RHP Nick Martinez (0-0, 2.16 ERA) starts Friday at Pittsburgh against RHP Bubba Chandler (0-1, 3.86).

White Sox: RHP Davis Martin (2-1, 2.50) starts Friday in Sacramento against RHP Aaron Civale (2-0, 1.72).

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

By LUKE DeCOCK

Associated Press