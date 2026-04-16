Tigers extend win streak to 6 by rallying in 9th for rain-delayed 10-9 victory over Royals

DETROIT (AP) — Riley Greene doubled home two runs to tie the score with two outs in the ninth inning, and Colt Keith followed with the winning single as the streaking Detroit Tigers rallied past the Kansas City Royals 10-9 on Thursday in a wild game delayed twice by rain.

Dillon Dingler launched a two-run homer and Greene finished with three hits for the Tigers, who squandered a five-run lead but recovered to win their sixth straight.

Salvador Perez drove in four for the Royals, including a three-run homer to cap a six-run seventh that gave them an 8-6 lead. Vinnie Pasquantino also went deep, his first homer this season, and Bobby Witt Jr. had three hits and scored three times.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb