Hunter Goodman powers the Rockies past the Astros 3-2, snapping a 6-game skid

HOUSTON (AP) — Hunter Goodman homered and doubled to help the Colorado Rockies snap a six-game skid with a 3-2 victory over the Houston Astros on Thursday night.

Goodman’s solo shot tied it in the fourth inning and Colorado took the lead in the fifth on an RBI single by Tyler Freeman, who had three hits.

Chase Dollander (2-1) took over with two outs in the first and pitched 5 1/3 scoreless innings for the win. He struck out nine and allowed only one hit.

Victor Vodnik walked one in a scoreless ninth for his second save.

Jose Altuve had two hits for the Astros, who have dropped nine of 11.

Altuve hit a leadoff single in the first and moved to second on a wild pitch by opener Juan Mejia. Houston took a 1-0 lead when Altuve scored on a single by Yordan Alvarez.

With two outs, Mejia plunked Christian Walker on the arm with a pitch before a single by Joey Loperfido scored Alvarez to make it 2-0. But the offense stalled after that, and the Astros finished with five hits.

Houston starter Ryan Weiss walked Kyle Karros, Brenton Doyle and Edouard Julien to load the bases with no outs in the third. Freeman grounded into a double play that scored Karros to cut the deficit to 2-1.

Goodman homered off Weiss to open the fourth.

Doyle singled to start the fifth against reliever Christian Roa (0-1) and stole second base. There was one out when Freeman singled to center field to score Doyle and put the Rockies on top.

Goodman doubled with two outs, but Freeman was tagged out at the plate to end the inning.

The Astros loaded the bases with two outs in the seventh, but Carlos Correa lined out to leave all the runners stranded.

Up next

RHP Tomoyuki Sugano (1-0, 2.16 ERA) starts for Colorado on Friday against RHP Tyler Glasnow (1-0, 4.00) in the opener of a four-game series against the Dodgers.

Astros RHP Peter Lambert will make his first major league start of the season Friday night in the opener of a three-game series against St. Louis.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer