Padres take 8-game win streak into game against the Angels

San Diego Padres (13-6, second in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (10-10, third in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Matt Waldron (0-0); Angels: Jose Soriano (4-0, 0.33 ERA, 0.67 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

LINE: Angels -142, Padres +119; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres will attempt to extend an eight-game win streak with a victory against the Los Angeles Angels.

Los Angeles has a 10-10 record overall and a 3-3 record in home games. The Angels have hit 32 total home runs to rank second in MLB play.

San Diego has gone 4-2 on the road and 13-6 overall. The Padres have the seventh-ranked team batting average in the NL at .240.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jo Adell has a double and three home runs for the Angels. Mike Trout is 11 for 40 with three doubles and five home runs over the past 10 games.

Ramon Laureano leads the Padres with four home runs while slugging .551. Xander Bogaerts is 15 for 39 with three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 5-5, .245 batting average, 5.27 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Padres: 9-1, .267 batting average, 2.64 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Ryan Johnson: 15-Day IL (illness), Kirby Yates: 15-Day IL (knee), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Grayson Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (arm), Ben Joyce: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip), Alek Manoah: 15-Day IL (finger)

Padres: Nick Pivetta: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jeremiah Estrada: 15-Day IL (elbow), Bryan Hoeing: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yuki Matsui: 15-Day IL (groin), Matt Waldron: 15-Day IL (lower body), Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (elbow), Griffin Canning: 15-Day IL (achilles), Will Wagner: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press