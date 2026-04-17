White Sox take 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Athletics

Chicago White Sox (6-13, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Athletics (10-9, first in the AL West)

West Sacramento, California; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Davis Martin (2-1, 2.50 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 15 strikeouts); Athletics: Aaron Civale (2-0, 1.72 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

LINE: Athletics -153, White Sox +129; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox are looking to stop a three-game slide with a win against the Athletics.

The Athletics have a 10-9 record overall and a 4-3 record at home. The Athletics have a 4-1 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Chicago has a 3-7 record in road games and a 6-13 record overall. The White Sox have gone 3-10 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacob Wilson has three doubles, a home run and nine RBIs for the Athletics. Tyler Soderstrom is 8 for 38 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Munetaka Murakami has five home runs and nine RBIs while hitting .167 for the White Sox. Chase Meidroth is 9 for 37 with three doubles over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 7-3, .240 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

White Sox: 2-8, .176 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Brent Rooker: 10-Day IL (oblique), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (knee)

White Sox: Jonathan Cannon: 15-Day IL (hip), Ky Bush: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Murphy: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brooks Baldwin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Hays: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mike Vasil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Teel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Drew Thorpe: 15-Day IL (elbow), Prelander Berroa: 15-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press