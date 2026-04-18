Austin Riley homers twice in the Braves’ 9-0 romp over the Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Austin Riley hit a three-run homer in the second inning and a solo shot in the ninth, Martin Perez pitched six innings and the Atlanta Braves’ routed the Philadelphia Phillies 9-0 on Friday night.

Dominic Smith and Michael Harris II also homered to help NL East-leading Atlanta improve to 13-7 with its third straight victory.

Perez (1-1) was designated for assignment Sunday then signed a minor league deal Wednesday. He limited the Phillies to four hits, and José Suarez gave up two hits in the final three innings in picking up his first save.

Phillies starter Taijuan Walker (1-3) allowed seven runs in four innings.

The Braves loaded the bases in the first on leadoff hitter Ronald Acuna Jr.’s walk, Drake Baldwin’s single and Matt Olson’s walk. Ozzie Albies drove in Acuna with a groundout, and Mike Yastrzemski had an infield single off Walker’s leg to make it 2-0.

Olson had an RBI single in the second, and Walker upped it to 6-0 with two outs with his three-run shot to right-center.

Up next

Braves left-hander Chris Sale (3-1. 3.27 ERA) was set to start Saturday night against the Phillies’ Cristopher Sanchez (2-1, 2.01).

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By ROB PARENT

Associated Press