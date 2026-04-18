Nolan Gorman, Iván Herrera power Cardinals past Astros, 9-4

HOUSTON (AP) — Nolan Gorman hit a three-run home run and Iván Herrera added a two-run shot to lead the St. Louis Cardinals to a 9-4 victory over the Houston Astros on Friday night.

The Cardinals led by a run with one out in the seventh when Alec Burleson doubled off Bryan Abreu, and Jordan Walker walked. Gorman sent a fastball from Abreu into the seats in right field to make it 7-3.

Herrera, who had three RBIs, connected off J.P. France with two outs in the eighth.

Masyn Winn drove in two runs and Walker extended his hitting streak to 12 games for the Cardinals, who extended their winning streak to three games.

Christian Vázquez, Yordan Alvarez and Jose Altuve all hit solo homers for Houston, but the Astros weren’t able to get much else going offensively as they lost for the 10th time in 12 games.

The home run by Alvarez is his eighth this season, moving him into a tie for most in the majors with Walker and Aaron Judge.

St. Louis starter Kyle Leahy (2-2) yielded five hits and three runs with a season-high six strikeouts in five innings.

Houston’s Peter Lambert (0-1) allowed seven hits and four runs in five innings in his first major league start this season.

Walker put the Cardinals up early with an RBI single with one out in the first inning.

St. Louis loaded the bases with no outs in the third and Lambert struck out the next two batters before Winn’s single scored two to make it 3-0.

Vázquez opened Houston’s third with his home run before the two-out shot by Alvarez cut the lead to 3-2.

Herrera hit a two-out RBI single in the fourth to extend the lead to 4-2.

Altuve’s to left field got the Astros within 1 in the fifth inning.

Up next

Houston RHP Lance McCullers Jr. (1-0, 5.87 ERA) opposes RHP Andre Pallante (1-1, 4.80) on Saturday night.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer