Muncy homers twice to back strong start by Glasnow as Dodgers top Rockies 7-1 on chilly night

DENVER (AP) — Max Muncy homered twice, Tyler Glasnow allowed two hits in seven innings and the Los Angeles Dodgers rolled to a 7-1 win over the Colorado Rockies in frigid conditions on Friday night.

The Colorado grounds crew had to clear 3 inches of snow from the Coors Field playing surface before the game, which began with temperatures at 36 degrees Fahrenheit (2 Celsius). But the chilly air didn’t cool down the major league-best Dodgers (15-4), who have won 11 of 14.

Shohei Ohtani went 2 for 5 in his return to the Dodgers’ lineup, extending his career-best on-base streak to 49 games. The two-way superstar pitched but did not bat in Wednesday’s victory over the New York Mets because he was still sore from getting hit by a pitch on Monday.

Muncy leads the Dodgers with six homers. He went 3 for 4 with a double and drove in three runs in his 21st career multi-homer game. The veteran third baseman entered the game in a 1-for-17 slump.

Will Smith had two hits and two RBIs for Los Angeles, which scored at least one run in each of the first five innings.

Glasnow (2-0) allowed one run, struck out seven and walked two in his longest outing this season. He allowed doubles to Mickey Moniak in the fourth and Ezequiel Tovar in the seventh. Jack Dreyer worked the final two innings to complete the two-hitter.

The Rockies have lost seven of eight after a 6-6 start.

Tomoyuki Sugano (1-1) allowed five runs on nine hits in four innings. The 36-year-old right-hander had allowed only four runs across 16 2/3 innings in his first three starts.

Up next

RHP Emmet Sheehan (2-0, 6.60 ERA) takes the mound for the Dodgers against Rockies RHP Ryan Feltner (1-1, 7.30) as the series continues Saturday night, with warmer weather in the forecast.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By CRAIG MEYER

Associated Press