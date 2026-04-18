Soroka earns 4th victory, Arenado homers as Diamondbacks defeat Blue Jays 6-3

PHOENIX (AP) — Nolan Arenado homered and right-hander Michael Soroka moved into a tie for the MLB lead in wins among starters with his fourth of the season as the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-3 Friday night.

Corbin Carroll and José Fernandez had RBI singles in the fifth inning off Eric Lauer (1-3) for Arizona, playing its first game at home after a 6-3 East Coast trip.

Soroka (4-0), just two years removed from a 0-10 season with the Chicago White Sox, is tied with the the Angels’ José Soriano for the major league lead among starters. Milwaukee’s Aaron Ashby has won five games in relief.

The 28-year-old Soroka went seven innings, giving up five hits and two runs. He walked none and struck out five. Jonathan Loaisiga gave up a run in the eighth on Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s two-out single, but struck out Jesús Sánchez to end the threat.

Arizona added a run in the eighth off former Diamondback Joe Mantiply when Tim Tawa doubled to score James McCann, who led off the inning with a single.

Paul Sewald pitched the ninth for his major league-leading seventh save.

Arenado’s homer, his third of the season, came in the fourth inning. He drove in another run in the seventh after Guerrero’s error on Fernandez’s grounder allowed a run to score.

Myles Straw hit his first home run of the season for Toronto in the sixth. Straw entered the game in the third inning, replacing center fielder Daulton Varsho, who came out of the game with left knee discomfort.

Blue Jays opener Braydon Fisher gave up a two-out double to Geraldo Perdomo, but pitched around it, and Eric Lauer replaced him to start the second. Lauer went five innings, allowing five hits and three runs.

Up next

Toronto RHP Max Scherzer (1-2, 9.58) opposes Arizona RHP Zac Gallen (1-1, 3.60) on Saturday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By JACK THOMPSON

Associated Press