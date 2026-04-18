Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
56.5 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Murakami hits first career grand slam and the White Sox beat the Athletics 9-2

By AP News
White Sox Athletics Baseball

White Sox Athletics Baseball

Photo Icon View Photos

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Munetaka Murakami hit his first career grand slam, Davis Martin gave up three hits over seven innings, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Athletics 9-2 on Friday night.

Murakami went 3 for 5 with singles in the third and fourth innings before his 431-foot grand slam in the seventh, the third of the season for the White Sox, who now lead the majors. It was Murakami’s sixth homer of the season.

The White Sox had 15 hits. A’s starting pitcher Aaron Civale (2-1) gave up a career-high 11 through 4 2/3 innings. He threw 103 pitches and gave up five earned runs with four strikeouts and a walk.

Colson Montgomery doubled in a run in the first to get the White Sox rolling early and followed it up with an RBI single in the third. Edgar Quero hit an RBI groundout in the third and Luisangel Acuña and Andrew Benintendi both hit RBI doubles in the fifth.

Martin (3-1) had four strikeouts and gave up three hits, two walks and only one earned run.

Nick Kurtz hit an RBI single in the bottom of the fourth for the Athletics, sending Shea Langeliers home, and Andy Ibáñez drove in Max Muncy in the bottom of the eighth.

Up next

The White Sox and Athletics continue their three-game series on Saturday, with Erick Fedde (0-3, 3.38 ERA) taking the mound for Chicago opposite Luis Severino (0-2, 5.59).

___ AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.