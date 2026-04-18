Angels play the Padres leading series 1-0

San Diego Padres (13-7, second in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (11-10, second in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Saturday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: German Marquez (2-1, 5.54 ERA, 1.69 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Angels: Yusei Kikuchi (0-2, 7.50 ERA, 1.89 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

LINE: Padres -113, Angels -106; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels host the San Diego Padres with a 1-0 series lead.

Los Angeles has a 4-3 record at home and an 11-10 record overall. The Angels have an 8-1 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

San Diego has gone 4-3 in road games and 13-7 overall. The Padres have gone 10-0 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jo Adell leads the Angels with a .302 batting average, and has two doubles, three home runs, two walks and 14 RBIs. Jorge Soler is 11 for 35 with four home runs and 12 RBIs over the past 10 games.

Ramon Laureano has four doubles, a triple, four home runs and 13 RBIs while hitting .290 for the Padres. Xander Bogaerts is 12 for 38 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 5-5, .261 batting average, 5.06 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Padres: 8-2, .248 batting average, 3.46 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Kirby Yates: 15-Day IL (knee), Grayson Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (arm), Ben Joyce: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alek Manoah: 15-Day IL (finger), Ryan Johnson: 15-Day IL (illness), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

Padres: Yuki Matsui: 15-Day IL (groin), Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (elbow), Nick Pivetta: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jeremiah Estrada: 15-Day IL (elbow), Bryan Hoeing: 15-Day IL (elbow), Griffin Canning: 15-Day IL (achilles), Will Wagner: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press