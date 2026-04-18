Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
49.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Dodgers take 4-game win streak into matchup with the Rockies

By AP News

Los Angeles Dodgers (15-4, first in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (7-13, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Saturday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Emmet Sheehan (2-0, 6.60 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); Rockies: Ryan Feltner (1-1, 7.30 ERA, 1.70 WHIP, nine strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers -292, Rockies +234; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers aim to keep a four-game win streak intact when they take on the Colorado Rockies.

Colorado has a 4-3 record at home and a 7-13 record overall. The Rockies have gone 4-10 in games when they have given up a home run.

Los Angeles is 15-4 overall and 6-1 on the road. The Dodgers have a 13-0 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams play Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: T.J. Rumfield has a double, a triple, two home runs and eight RBIs for the Rockies. Hunter Goodman is 8 for 30 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Andy Pages has a .412 batting average to lead the Dodgers, and has four doubles and five home runs. Freddie Freeman is 13 for 40 with a home run and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 3-7, .229 batting average, 4.13 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Dodgers: 8-2, .291 batting average, 2.43 ERA, outscored opponents by 32 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Willi Castro: day-to-day (hand), RJ Petit: 60-Day IL (elbow), McCade Brown: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pierson Ohl: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (back), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Landon Knack: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mookie Betts: 10-Day IL (back), Ben Casparius: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bobby Miller: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (ankle), Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kike Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.