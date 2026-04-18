White Sox play the Athletics leading series 1-0

Chicago White Sox (7-13, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Athletics (10-10, third in the AL West)

West Sacramento, California; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Erick Fedde (0-3, 3.38 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Athletics: Luis Severino (0-2, 5.59 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)

LINE: Athletics -158, White Sox +133; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox face the Athletics leading the series 1-0.

The Athletics have a 10-10 record overall and a 4-4 record at home. The Athletics are 5-2 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Chicago is 7-13 overall and 4-7 on the road. The White Sox are 3-10 in games when they have given up a home run.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shea Langeliers leads the Athletics with a .320 batting average, and has four doubles, six home runs, eight walks and 12 RBIs. Jacob Wilson is 11 for 42 with a home run and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

Chase Meidroth has four doubles and a home run for the White Sox. Munetaka Murakami is 6 for 31 with two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 7-3, .236 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored by three runs

White Sox: 3-7, .204 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Brent Rooker: 10-Day IL (oblique), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (knee)

White Sox: Ky Bush: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Teel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jonathan Cannon: 15-Day IL (hip), Chris Murphy: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brooks Baldwin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Hays: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mike Vasil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Thorpe: 15-Day IL (elbow), Prelander Berroa: 15-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press