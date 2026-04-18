Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
49.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

White Sox play the Athletics leading series 1-0

By AP News

Chicago White Sox (7-13, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Athletics (10-10, third in the AL West)

West Sacramento, California; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Erick Fedde (0-3, 3.38 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Athletics: Luis Severino (0-2, 5.59 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)

LINE: Athletics -158, White Sox +133; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox face the Athletics leading the series 1-0.

The Athletics have a 10-10 record overall and a 4-4 record at home. The Athletics are 5-2 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Chicago is 7-13 overall and 4-7 on the road. The White Sox are 3-10 in games when they have given up a home run.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shea Langeliers leads the Athletics with a .320 batting average, and has four doubles, six home runs, eight walks and 12 RBIs. Jacob Wilson is 11 for 42 with a home run and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

Chase Meidroth has four doubles and a home run for the White Sox. Munetaka Murakami is 6 for 31 with two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 7-3, .236 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored by three runs

White Sox: 3-7, .204 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Brent Rooker: 10-Day IL (oblique), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (knee)

White Sox: Ky Bush: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Teel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jonathan Cannon: 15-Day IL (hip), Chris Murphy: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brooks Baldwin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Hays: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mike Vasil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Thorpe: 15-Day IL (elbow), Prelander Berroa: 15-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.