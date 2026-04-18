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Royals manager Matt Quatraro ejected after top of first inning in game against the Yankees

By AP News
Twins Royals Baseball

Twins Royals Baseball

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NEW YORK (AP) — Kansas City manager Matt Quatraro was ejected before Royals starter Noah Cameron threw a pitch in the first inning on Saturday afternoon against the New York Yankees.

After Maikel Garcia was stranded at second base and nearly picked off by New York’s Will Warren, Quatraro raced out to start arguing with umpires Nestor Ceja and Chris Guccione.

The argument did not appear heated initially, but when Quatraro turned away he was tossed. Bench coach Paul Hoover took over as manager for Kansas City.

It was Quatraro’s eight career ejection since becoming Kansas City’s manager in 2023.

The Royals began the day on a five-game losing streak and with eight losses in their previous 10 games.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By LARRY FLEISHER
Associated Press

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